Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Splendid autumn scenery in Jixi, NE China's Heilongjiang

(People's Daily Online) 15:17, October 11, 2022
Photo shows the picturesque autumn scenery of Jixi city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Teng shuhai)

Jixi city in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is offering breathtaking autumn views that provide a feast for the eye. Rolling mountains, multi-colored plants, and the beautiful Xingkai Lake make for a beautiful sight, as if nature had inadvertently knocked over its palette and splashed colors all over the land.


