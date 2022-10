We Are China

Picturesque autumn scenery in NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:25, October 09, 2022

Photo shows the picturesque autumn scenery at the Shankou Lake scenic area in Wudalianchi city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The blue sky, colorful leaves and vast lake at the Shankou Lake scenic area in Wudalianchi city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, creates spectacular autumn views.

Photos were taken by Wang Qian, Zhang Jinlong and Sun Han.

