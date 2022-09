We Are China

In pics: autumn scenery of Arxan city in Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 11:25, September 22, 2022

Photo shows the picturesque autumn scenery in Arxan city, Hinggan League, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhu Haoyu)

Arxan city, in Hinggan League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, ushers in a golden autumn season.

White birches, pine trees, and clear water form a picturesque landscape resembling a natural oil painting on the land.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)