Home>>
Picturesque autumn scenery in Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 17:42, September 19, 2022
|Photo shows the picturesque autumn scenery in the Greater Hinggan Mountains in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Ming)
Located in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the forestland in the Greater Hinggan Mountains, the largest state-owned forest of its kind in the country, ushers in a golden autumn season.
Mountains, rivers, plants, and clouds in the sky form a picturesque landscape resembling a natural oil painting on the land.
Home to nine national forest parks, 12 national wetland parks, and 940,000 square kilometers of primitive forests, the Greater Hinggan Mountains is a perfect place to enjoy autumn scenery.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Foreign trade of China's Inner Mongolia up 20.4 pct in Jan-Aug
- Autumn scenery of Daqing Mountain in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia
- Inner Mongolia flourishing amid integrated ecological efforts
- China's Inner Mongolia achieves high-quality development over past decade
- Naadam Festival celebrated in Inner Mongolia
- Scenery of grassland in N China's Inner Mongolia
- View of Badain Jaran Desert in N China's Inner Mongolia
- View of Guangzong Temple in Araxan Left Banner, N China's Inner Mongolia
- Scenery of national wetland park in Hulun Buir, N China's Inner Mongolia
- In pics: summer pasture in Hulun Buir, Inner Mongolia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.