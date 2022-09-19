Picturesque autumn scenery in Inner Mongolia

September 19, 2022

Photo shows the picturesque autumn scenery in the Greater Hinggan Mountains in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Ming)

Located in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the forestland in the Greater Hinggan Mountains, the largest state-owned forest of its kind in the country, ushers in a golden autumn season.

Mountains, rivers, plants, and clouds in the sky form a picturesque landscape resembling a natural oil painting on the land.

Home to nine national forest parks, 12 national wetland parks, and 940,000 square kilometers of primitive forests, the Greater Hinggan Mountains is a perfect place to enjoy autumn scenery.

