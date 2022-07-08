Scenery of national wetland park in Hulun Buir, N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:18, July 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Genhe, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A butterfly perches on a flower at a national wetland park in Genhe, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Genhe, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

