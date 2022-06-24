Scenery of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia
Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the scenery of a mountain in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the scenery in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the scenery in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the scenery in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the scenery in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the scenery of the mountains in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the scenery of the mountains in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
