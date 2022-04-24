China's Inner Mongolia sees robust export growth in Q1

April 24, 2022

HOHHOT, April 24 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw its exports grow 20.9 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of the year, according to the local customs.

The region's foreign trade totaled 29.8 billion yuan (about 4.6 billion U.S. dollars) in Q1, of which the export value reached 13.1 billion yuan, according to the customs of Hohhot, the regional capital.

During the period, the region's imports and exports of processing trade surged 146.8 percent year on year hitting 2.3 billion yuan. The region's foreign-invested enterprises also saw fast growth in foreign trade, increasing by 53.2 percent year on year in Q1.

Its major export products maintained strong growth momentum, as the exports of mechanical and electrical products, agricultural products and basic organic chemicals grew 56 percent, 15.6 percent and 33.3 percent respectively in the period.

The imports and exports between the region and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) countries stood at 9 billion yuan, up 9.3 percent year on year, the customs said.

