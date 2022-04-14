Tumuji National Nature Reserve in NW China an important "transit station" for migratory birds

People's Daily Online) 09:57, April 14, 2022

The Tumuji National Nature Reserve of the Xing'an League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has become a "transit station" for many birds on their migratory path, including swans, ruddy shelducks, bean gooses, red-crowned cranes, and oriental storks. In recent days, tens of thousands of migratory birds have arrived at the reserve for a temporary stopover.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)