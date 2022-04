We Are China

Spring ploughing in full swing acoss China

Xinhua) 15:27, April 11, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows farmers working in a field in Luoao Village of Luping Town, Fuquan City, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yi Shengwu)

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows farmers working in a modern agricultural park of Zunyi City, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xinghan)

Farmers drive rotary tillers in a field in Yangjiazhai Village of Dashuijing Town, Luoping County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mao Hong)

A farmer pollinates pear flowers in a pear orchard in Xiangyuan Village of Pingyao County, Jinzhong City, north China’s Shanxi Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liang Shengren)

A farmer works in a peach field in Qianliang Village of Qicun Town, Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongzhe)

A farmer manages potato seedlings sown in a field in Sangcun Town of Shanting District, Zaozhuang City, east China’s Shandong Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Zongxian)

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows a farmer working in a terraced field in Cenfeng Village of Cuili Town, Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Wu Dejun)

A farmer works in a field in Gangbian Village of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Jinglai)

A farmer works in the fields in Dongjiazhuang Village of Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China’s Shandong Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Jiquan)

A farmer pollinates pear flowers in a pear orchard in Hougaoyao Village of Waliwang Town, Cangzhou City, north China’s Hebei Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yuan Liwei)

A farmer irrigates wheat in Gaomiaoli Village of Boxing County, Binzhou City, east China’s Shandong Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chu Baorui)

A farmer hoes in a winter peach field in Xuantanmiao Village of Boai County, Jiaozuo City, central China’s Henan Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Quan)

