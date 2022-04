We Are China

Spring farming in full swing in Cainiu Town, NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 09:15, April 11, 2022

Farmers prepare to plant potatoes in Cainiu Town of Tieling County in northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 9, 2022. (Xinhua)

Farmers plant potatoes in Cainiu Town of Tieling County in northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 9, 2022. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows farmers working on agricultural machinery at a field in Cainiu Town of Tieling County in northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 9, 2022 shows farmers working on agricultural machinery at a field in Cainiu Town of Tieling County in northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua)

