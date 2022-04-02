Production of potash fertilizer in full swing in Qinghai to help reinforce spring farming
Staff members load potash fertilizer onto a truck at a potash fertilizer company in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 1, 2022. Production of potash fertilizer is in full swing in Qinghai to help reinforce the spring farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
A staff member loads potash fertilizer onto a truck at a potash fertilizer company in northwest China's Qinghai Province, April 1, 2022. Production of potash fertilizer is in full swing in Qinghai to help reinforce the spring farming. (Xinhua/Wang Bo)
Aerial photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows a ship collecting crude salt on a salt lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Production of potash fertilizer is in full swing in Qinghai to help reinforce the spring farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
