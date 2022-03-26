Home>>
6.0-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai: CENC
(Xinhua) 11:01, March 26, 2022
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 0:21 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 38.50 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
