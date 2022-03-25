White-lipped deer witnessed in Sanjiangyuan National Park in Qinghai
Photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a herd of white-lipped deer at the source of the Lancang River section of the Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Sanjiangyuan, meaning the "source of three rivers," is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers. The ecological system has been steadily improving in recent years in the Sanjiangyuan National Park, making it a habitat of an increasing number of wild animals.
The white-lipped deer, under China's first-class national protection, who live in forests and grasslands of the Tibetan Plateau, have been witnessed in the Sanjiangyuan National Park. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
