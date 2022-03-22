We Are China

Qinghai Lake starts to thaw as temperature rises

Ecns.cn) 09:02, March 22, 2022

Photo shows thawing ice on the surface of Qinghai Lake in Northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 19, 2022. Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, started to thaw as temperature rises. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Linsong)

