Home>>
Qinghai Lake starts to thaw as temperature rises
(Ecns.cn) 09:02, March 22, 2022
Photo shows thawing ice on the surface of Qinghai Lake in Northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 19, 2022. Qinghai Lake, China's largest inland salt lake, started to thaw as temperature rises. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Linsong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Butter flowers blossom at Kumbum Monastery on Lantern Festival in NW China’s Qinghai
- Staff members of power company enhance inspection of PV power station in Qinghai
- No casualties, damages reported after 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits NW China's Qinghai
- In pics: celebrity wild cats in NW China's Qinghai
- China's Red Cross sends aid to earthquake-hit Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.