China's Red Cross sends aid to earthquake-hit Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:41, January 10, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has initiated an emergency response and sent relief materials and funds to the earthquake-hit areas of northwest China's Qinghai Province, the organization said Sunday.

The materials included 500 tents, 1,000 quilts and 1,000 items of clothing, the RCSC said in a statement.

