Pictures of the year 2021: aerial photo

Xinhua) 09:16, January 07, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2021 shows the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The airport has opened for operations on June 27, 2021. (Photo by Wang Ruilin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2021 shows rescuers working at the site where a passenger ship overturned in Zangke Township of Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo shows an electric multiple unit (EMU) train of the China-Laos Railway crossing a major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows a view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on July 21, 2021 shows the night view of the Qianchun overpass in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo shows people bathing near sharks in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Israeli city of Hadera on April 20, 2021. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows soldiers of the armed police force removing snow from the rail tracks in Tongliao, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2021 shows local residents practicing ribbon dance at a sports park in Hegang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on March 22, 2021 shows workers at the a construction site on Louti Mountain in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on July 23, 2021 shows the Yachihe bridge along the expressway linking Guiyang and Qianxi in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2021 shows the National Ski Jumping Center in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Aerial photo taken on July 1, 2021 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station at sunrise in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2021 shows rescue boats in the waterlogged urban area of Weihui City in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province. Weihui City suffered from severe urban waterlogging due to the extremely heavy rainfall. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on March 8, 2021 shows the scenery at the Puzhehei national wetland park in Qiubei County of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2021 shows wild Asian elephants in Jinning District of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2021 shows local resident Yan Xiangbin enjoying outdoor swimming in winter season in Hailar District of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2021 shows the exterior view of nuclear power units of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) in Fuqing, southeast China's Fujian Province. China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a domestically-designed third-generation nuclear reactor, has entered commercial operation, said the CNNC on Jan. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2021 shows Huang Huang, an ice climbing amateur, practicing ice climbing in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Aerial photo taken on March 19, 2021 shows staff working at the excavation site of Nanyang ancient site in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Oct. 27, 2021 shows a bend of the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, in southwest China. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

In this aerial photo, staff members surround the return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship, which landed successfully at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2021 shows the frozen Yellow River in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2021 shows people walking in snow in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 24, 2021 shows taxis used to grow vegetables at a parking lot in Bangkok, Thailand. At the parking lot on the outskirts of Bangkok, hundreds of taxis were out of service for more than a year due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Taxi company staff piled soil on the roof and hood of these cars to grow vegetables and distributed them to employees and unemployed drivers. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A cotton picker works in the fields at Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Aerial photo taken on May 4, 2021 shows the scene of a metro bridge collapse in Mexico City, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on July 8, 2021 shows the east and west pagodas of Kaiyuan Temple and the surrounding core area for ancient city conservation in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. On July 25, 2021, UNESCO accepted "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" as a cultural property on its World Heritage List amid the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Fuzhou, capital city of Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2021 shows the China-funded Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Chen Gang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2021 shows the deep-sea manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior) and its mother ship Tansuo-2. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2021 shows the view of a relocation site for poverty alleviation at Huawu Village in Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2021 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai. (Photo by Jiang Zhongcheng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows the sunset view in Zogie County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2021 shows a solar thermal power project in Gonghe County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021 shows the National Sliding Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2021 shows the night view of Dangjiu Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2021 shows a view of a quarry in the Jadukata river in Sunamganj, Bangladesh. (Photo by Salim/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2021 shows people climbing a mountain in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 25, 2021 shows tourists visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2021 shows fire at a tire yard in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Stitched aerial photo taken on July 6, 2021 shows a rainbow over the road linking counties of Mainling and Medog in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhixiong/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows students queuing up to take swab samples for nucleic acid testing at a primary school in Lu'an, east China's Anhui Province, May 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

