International athletes gear up for Beijing 2022 in Zhangjiakou

People's Daily Online) 16:12, January 04, 2022

An athlete competes in an event in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou city of north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Lyu Lin)

Chongli, hailed as the "Capital of Snow in China," is a district of Zhangjiakou city in north China's Hebei Province. In winter, Chongli is turned into a fairyland with snow-capped mountains, attracting countless professional snow sports athletes and snow sports lovers to come here each and every year. It also hosts various skiing competitions every year.

Since Beijing won the bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Chongli, as a major competition zone for Olympic events, has gained wider attention. Trials and tournaments for Beijing 2022, as well as international snow sports competitions have been held in Chongli, as the place gets ready for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Athletes are all gearing up for the Games by participating in various competitions as a way to better train themselves.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)