Australian team unveils formal uniform for Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 13:07, January 04, 2022

SYDNEY, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) unveiled on Tuesday the formal uniforms for its Olympic team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, celebrating one month until the Games begin on February 4.

The formal uniforms, designed and supplied by Australian brand Sportscraft, will be worn at team and Olympic functions both during and after the Games.

The highlight piece of the uniform is the longline wool-blend coat in deep navy that is lined with the names of all 265 Australian Winter Olympians. Australian shoe brand Volley designed a limited edition version of the Overgrip boot, with an embossed Australian Olympic Team logo, to go with the formal uniforms.

Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic Team for Beijing Geoff Lipshut said unveiling these uniforms is a fantastic way to celebrate one month until the Olympic cauldron is lit in Beijing.

"I'm thrilled to see the formal uniforms revealed to mark today's one month to go milestone, and I know our winter athletes will treasure the opportunity to wear this uniform," he said.

"Donning an Olympic uniform is an unforgettable moment for any Australian athlete, and to know you've got every Winter Olympian who has come before you, on your back, is a special touch."

