Kids celebrate the Dong New Year in SW China’s Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 16:55, December 28, 2021

Children dressed in ethnic costumes celebrate the Dong New Year recently in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Panxue)

Children in a kindergarten dressed in ethnic costumes gathered on the playground to celebrate the Dong New Year recently in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. They participated in activities such as dragon dancing, making traditional snacks and writing couplets.

Yuping Dong Autonomous County is an ethnic minority county with a majority of Dong people, and the Dong New Year is the grandest and liveliest festival for the Dong people. The county has set up featured classes in kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, such as Dong singing and dancing performances, in order to provide children with a better understanding of the traditional culture of the Dong New Year.

