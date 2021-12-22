Female soldiers complete first parachute jump in Tibet

People's Daily Online) 16:44, December 22, 2021

Photo shows female paratroopers preparing for a parachute jump. (Photo/Wang Shudong)

More than 10 female paratroopers from a brigade under the Tibet Military Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have recently completed their first parachute training successfully.

Since they were recruited last year, the female soldiers have adapted to military life, becoming strong and resilient. Though their average age is only 20 years old, the female soldiers have impressed their male counterparts with their outstanding performances during training.

