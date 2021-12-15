J-10 fighter jets execute trans-regional flight mission

China Military Online) 17:00, December 15, 2021

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi down the flightline in formation during a trans-regional flight mission aiming to test the troop’s long-range combat capability in late November, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)

