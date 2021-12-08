PLA 81st Group Army organizes integrated training

China Military Online) 15:49, December 08, 2021

An infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army dashes through a mound of dust as it passes man-made obstacles during a driving skills operation of an integrated training exercise on November 23, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pengfei)

