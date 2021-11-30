Home>>
MBT spits fire in live-fire training
(China Military Online) 08:57, November 30, 2021
A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army spits fire down range at mock ground target during a live-fire training exercise on November 8, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Wenju)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Naval aviation unit holds flight training
- PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts patrol with combat readiness in Taiwan Straits as US congressional delegation visits island
- China to host 2nd int'l forum on military education
- Chinese PLA ready to smash "Taiwan independence" bids: spokesperson
- Combined arms regiment organizes live-fire training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.