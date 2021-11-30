MBT spits fire in live-fire training

China Military Online) 08:57, November 30, 2021

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army spits fire down range at mock ground target during a live-fire training exercise on November 8, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Wenju)

