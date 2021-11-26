Chinese PLA ready to smash "Taiwan independence" bids: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is ready at all times to fight and smash any separatist attempts at "Taiwan independence," and to resolutely defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, a defense spokesman said on Thursday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a so-called "defense report" issued by the Taiwan authorities' defense department.

Wu stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and such a report makes no sense.

He said that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has been inciting hostility across the Taiwan Strait for its own political gain, colluding with external forces and making provocations by seeking "Taiwan independence."

Such acts have seriously harmed the welfare of Taiwan compatriots and severely damaged peace and stability across the Strait, Wu said.

The reunification of China is an irresistible historical process, Wu stressed, warning that "seeking independence by force" will prove a dead end.

