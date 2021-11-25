China reserves option of taking all necessary measures against "Taiwan independence": spokesperson
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday said China reserves the option of taking all necessary measures when confronted with foreign interference and the secessionist activities by a few separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference.
China's Anti-Secession Law stipulates the scenarios when the state has to employ non-peaceful means and other necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and delineates the legal bottom line and the "red line" of China, said Zhu.
No one should underestimate the Chinese people's staunch determination, strong resolve and powerful capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhu said.
Zhu called on Taiwan compatriots to fully recognize the harmfulness and graveness of "Taiwan independence" and step forward to join hands with their mainland compatriots in crushing "Taiwan independence" attempts.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland is planning, promoting construction of cross-Strait transport infrastructure: spokesperson
- Backing "Taiwan independence" while profiteering on mainland is never allowed: spokesperson
- Mainland reiterates opposition to "Taiwan independence" acts, external interference
- China urges U.S. to stop fanning flame on Taiwan issues
- China expresses strong protest, firm objection to Lithuania's approval of establishment of so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania": FM spokesperson
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.