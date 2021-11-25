China reserves option of taking all necessary measures against "Taiwan independence": spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:44, November 25, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday said China reserves the option of taking all necessary measures when confronted with foreign interference and the secessionist activities by a few separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference.

China's Anti-Secession Law stipulates the scenarios when the state has to employ non-peaceful means and other necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and delineates the legal bottom line and the "red line" of China, said Zhu.

No one should underestimate the Chinese people's staunch determination, strong resolve and powerful capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhu said.

Zhu called on Taiwan compatriots to fully recognize the harmfulness and graveness of "Taiwan independence" and step forward to join hands with their mainland compatriots in crushing "Taiwan independence" attempts.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)