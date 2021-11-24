Mainland reiterates opposition to "Taiwan independence" acts, external interference

Xinhua) November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the mainland resolutely opposes separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" and interference from external forces.

The commitment of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to resolve the Taiwan question and promote China's reunification is an important part of the CPC's century-long endeavor, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office.

Zhu stressed implementing the CPC's overall strategy to resolve the Taiwan question in the new era.

Stressing unswerving adherence to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, Zhu said Taiwan compatriots will be united to work together for national rejuvenation and the country's reunification.

