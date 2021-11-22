Home>>
Snow-clad landscape brightens Kanas in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 15:20, November 22, 2021
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
The Kanas scenic spot, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has revealed a spectacular winter landscape in combination with a silvery blanket of snow. Stepping into this fairyland, one can behold rime-covered trees, crystal-clear lakes and snow-capped mountains sparkling in the wintery mist. Every winter, the area attracts a large number of tourists from all over China to relish in its enchanting and tranquil scenery.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang refutes rumors fabricated by anti-China forces
- Winter scenery at Kanglake Lake wetland in NW China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang residents share stories with representatives in Indonesia
- Carpenter family from Xinjiang makes exquisite woodworks
- Locals in Artux city, Xinjiang share strong bond over football
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.