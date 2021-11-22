Snow-clad landscape brightens Kanas in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:20, November 22, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

The Kanas scenic spot, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has revealed a spectacular winter landscape in combination with a silvery blanket of snow. Stepping into this fairyland, one can behold rime-covered trees, crystal-clear lakes and snow-capped mountains sparkling in the wintery mist. Every winter, the area attracts a large number of tourists from all over China to relish in its enchanting and tranquil scenery.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)