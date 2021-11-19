Winter scenery at Kanglake Lake wetland in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 14:38, November 19, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

In early winter, the wetland of Kanglake Lake, situated in a desert area in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was emblazoned with hues of gold and orange, creating a charming and tranquil scenery for nature lovers.

The Kanglake Lake wetland, covering an area of over 500 square kilometers, lies between the Taklimakan Desert, the Kumtag Desert and Lop Nur in Xinjiang. The lake is fed by the Qarqan River running from Mt. Kunlun, which nourishes a large variety of wildlife in the area.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)