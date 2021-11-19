Home>>
Locals in Artux city, Xinjiang share strong bond over football
(People's Daily Online) 10:03, November 19, 2021
Locals in Artux city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have forged strong bonds over football for a long time now.
The sport enjoys great popularity among residents living in Artux, be it male or female, young or old. Each primary school, middle school, and even each village in Artux has their own football fields and football teams. Nowadays, many football talents from the city are playing for football clubs across the country.
"For us football lovers, with a single football, we can have great fun," said 52-year-old Yasenjiang Balati, a local P.E. teacher, noting that this has nothing to do with competition or rewards as the people of Artux are simply enjoying the fun of the sport.
