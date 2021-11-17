We Are China

Early winter scenery of Nanjing Yanque Lake

Ecns.cn) 11:26, November 17, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yanque Lake in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

The lakeside scenery is picturesque with the reflection of trees in the water.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)