Early winter scenery of Nanjing Yanque Lake
(Ecns.cn) 11:26, November 17, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2021 shows the scenery of Yanque Lake in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The lakeside scenery is picturesque with the reflection of trees in the water.
