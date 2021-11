We Are China

Magnificent clouds and mist hover over township in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 17:00, November 11, 2021

Magnificent clouds and mist appears in Xiu River reach of Qingjiang Township, Jiujiang City, Jiangxi Province, Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Jiang Dexian)

