Winter scenery of Yamdrok Lake in China's Tibet
(Xinhuanet) 13:12, November 09, 2021
This picture shows the charming view of Yamdrok Lake as winter creeps in. The Yamdrok Lake, which nestles in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, is one of the three holy lakes in the region. Yamdrok means "jade" in Tibetan, which vividly depicts the limpidity and the fine blue color of the water. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
