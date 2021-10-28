Saffron crocus ushers in a bumper crop in SW China's Tibet

October 28, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

In October, Saffron crocus grown in the Bangdui township of Dazi county, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, is in full bloom, with a bumper harvest now within sights.

Saffron crocus planting has invigorated rural revitalization in Tibet as it has provided job opportunities to farmers living nearby, resulting in an increase in local farmers' incomes.

The local Chamber of Commerce has also provided saffron crocus bulbs to farmers for free, which means that they have been able to grow the plants on their own to realize a return. According to the Chamber, the saffron products are now still in a preliminary stage, and in the future, deep processing methods are expected to be adopted to produce more saffron products, such as saffron-made cookies and cosmetics.

