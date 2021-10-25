Tibetan-style houses in Dongba Township

Ecns.cn) 15:26, October 25, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021 shows Tibetan-style houses in Dongba township, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Ran Wenjuan)

Houses in Dongba township combine the architectural styles of Tibetan, Naxi and other ethnic groups in China. Dongba township was once an important trading hub on the ancient Tea Horse Road that linked Yunnan to the neighboring Tibet Autonomous Region. The prosperity of commerce and exchanges of cultures encourage residents to apply different architectural styles and skills to their dwellings.

