Tibet a vivid portrayal of China's democracy and human rights, a window for opening-up: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:56, October 21, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that Tibet has become a vivid portrayal of the progress of China's democracy and human rights, and an important window for China's opening-up and cooperation with the world.

Wang made the remarks at a special foreign ministry event that was organized to present the Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China to the world. The event, themed "China on a New Journey: A New Chapter of Development for a Happy New Tibet," was attended by diplomatic envoys to China as well as representatives of international organizations in China.

Wang said that 70 years ago, through unremitting efforts of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Tibet achieved peaceful liberation.

Under the leadership of the CPC over the past 70 years, people of all ethnic groups in Tibet have united and worked together to make the region an epitome of the success of China's leapfrog development, a vivid portrayal of the progress of China's democracy and human rights, and an important window for China's opening-up and cooperation with the world, he said.

Wang said the foreign ministry will support Tibet in promoting economic and social development, expanding opening-up and cooperation, building an international ecological civilization highland, safeguarding security, stability and national unity, and opposes any attempt to undermine security and stability in Tibet.

Wang said China's opening-up and development have always been closely linked to the world, and China will continue to share new opportunities with the world, work with other countries to implement the Global Development Initiative, and continue to promote the construction of a global community of development with a shared future.

