Snow to blanket southern areas in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:19, October 20, 2021

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2021 shows the snow-covered scenery in Medog County, Nyingchi City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

LHASA, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The weather authority in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region issued a yellow alert Tuesday for snowstorms in some southern areas.

Affected by a trough of low pressure, the southern areas of Xigaze, Shannan and Nyingchi cities will be hit by moderate to heavy snow or rain from now to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the regional meteorological bureau said in a statement.

Heavy snow or snowstorms will be seen in high-altitude parts of those areas, while rain will pelt some low-altitude areas.

Local governments should take precautions against the snowstorms, while transportation, railway, communications, and power grid departments must clear the snow and step up patrolling and the maintenance of facilities, the bureau said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe alert, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Due to the heavy snow, Ngari's weather agency on Tuesday issued a yellow warning for icy roads till Thursday.

The regional capital Lhasa will also be affected by the trough, and there will be snow or rain from Tuesday night to Thursday, along with temperature drops.

