Ski fields in Zhangjiakou start to make artificial snow for Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 09:06, October 20, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2021 shows snowmaking machines working at a ski field in Chongli District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. Ski fields in Zhangjiakou competition zone have started to make artificial snow in preparation for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Wu Diansen)
