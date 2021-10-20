Olympic flame arrives in China for Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, lights the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, in ancient Olympia, Greece, Oct. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Olympic flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games has landed in the Chinese capital on Wednesday morning after being flown from Athens, Greece.
A welcoming ceremony is due to be held later at the Beijing Olympic Tower near the 'Bird's Nest' National Stadium, which hosted the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics.
The flame was ignited Monday in a traditional lighting ceremony at Ancient Olympia in western Greece, and was handed over on Tuesday to the Beijing 2022 organizers at the Panathenaic stadium in Athens.
Photos
