Six curlers named to represent Britain at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 13:49, October 15, 2021

LONDON, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Britain has selected six curlers to compete in the men's and mixed doubles at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the British Olympic Association announced on Thursday.

All six athletes, who are the first athletes selected to the national team for the Games, will make their Olympic debuts in Beijing.

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan will all play in the men's event, with Ross Whyte as the alternate.

Mouat will also play alongside with Jen Dodds in the mixed doubles event, whom he won the mixed doubles World Championships with earlier this year, and in doing so, he becomes the first British athlete to compete in two curling competitions at a Winter Games after the mixed doubles was introduced to the Games for the first time in Pyeongchang in 2018.

The British men's team recorded good results in recent years, becoming the first British men's team to win one of the prestigious Grand Slam titles in Canada in 2017 and they went on to claim a World Championship bronze medal the following year, before winning the European Championship later in 2018.

Currently sitting third in the world rankings, the squad will be hoping to challenge for medals.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will run between February 4 and February 20 and Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

