Head of Australian Olympic Committee against boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Xinhua) 17:02, October 13, 2021

SYDNEY, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates voiced against the boycott of the Olympic Games and reaffirmed that Australian athletes will take part in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022.

In an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Coates said the AOC will take 41 athletes to Beijing and Paralympics Australia will take nine athletes and two guides.

Sharing the perspectives of the AOC and International Olympic Committee (IOC), Coates said United Nations has expressed confidence in the power of sport to bring about social change - as is the Olympic vision.

He cited IOC President Thomas Bach's remarks that "A boycott of the Olympic Games has never achieved anything" and said he agreed to that.

Coates said that having athletes from all the National Olympic Committees and from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team "united in competition, living together, exchanging opinions, sharing their life stories and dreams - that really matters. What matters even more is the rest of the world watching this. Watching how the Olympics creates an atmosphere of friendship, of understanding, of respect and of solidarity."

He added that it's a badge of honor that only Australia and Greece have attended every Games since 1896.

