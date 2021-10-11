Home>>
Aerial view of National Sliding Center for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games
(People's Daily Online) 14:49, October 11, 2021
|Aerial photo shows the National Sliding Center for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Yanqing district, Beijing. (Photo/Wang Zirui)
The National Sliding Center for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is located in the southwestern section of the Yanqing competition zone in Yanqing district, Beijing.
The 1.9-km-long track at the center looks like a giant dragon lying still atop the Xiaohaituo Mountain. The track’s vertical drop is more than 121 meters. It is the 17th sliding track in the world to meet Olympic standards, as well as the third in Asia and the first in China.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Beijing 2022 to be event par excellence, says Pakistan Olympic Association chief
- After 14 years, Beijing 2008 hockey field turns into Beijing 2022 speed skating oval
- Beijing 2022 test events to start in October
- "Beijing is a dream come true," says Polish figure skater Kurakova
- Beijing 2022 presents key COVID-19 countermeasures to IOC, IPC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.