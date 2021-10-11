Aerial view of National Sliding Center for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

October 11, 2021

Aerial photo shows the National Sliding Center for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Yanqing district, Beijing. (Photo/Wang Zirui)

The National Sliding Center for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is located in the southwestern section of the Yanqing competition zone in Yanqing district, Beijing.

The 1.9-km-long track at the center looks like a giant dragon lying still atop the Xiaohaituo Mountain. The track’s vertical drop is more than 121 meters. It is the 17th sliding track in the world to meet Olympic standards, as well as the third in Asia and the first in China.

