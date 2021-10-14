Beijing 2022 Global Culture Tour Photo Exhibition inaugurated in Athens

Xinhua) 15:31, October 14, 2021

ATHENS, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Global Culture Tour Photo Exhibition, which offers a glimpse into the vision and preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympics, was inaugurated in Athens on Wednesday.

Greek and Chinese officials conveyed best wishes for successful Games and promotion of the Olympic values of peace, friendship and progress, addressing the opening ceremony hosted in front of Zappeion, an iconic conference and exhibition center in downtown Athens.

The exhibition was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Greece, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Organizing Committee of the 2022 Winter Games in collaboration with the City of Athens and the China Cultural Center in the Greek capital.

The revival of the Olympics which were born in ancient Olympia in western Greece 2,500 years ago, has strengthened the special bond between Greece and China, the cradles of the western and eastern civilizations, officials stated during the event.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, 2022 and Beijing will become the first city in the world to ever host both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

"I am confident that under the solid support of various countries including Greece and the international community, China will present the world with a wonderful, extraordinary and outstanding Olympic experience again," Xiao Junzheng, Chinese ambassador to Greece, said in a speech on Wednesday.

"I'm sure we will enjoy a great event, an exemplary model for the future Winter Olympics," said Lefteris Avgenakis, Greece's Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports during the event.

"This exhibition brings together even closer our two countries who have many things in common," Spyros Capralos, President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee, added, wishing good luck and success to the 2022 Games.

