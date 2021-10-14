Home>>
Culture of Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022 World Photography Exhibition held in Athens, Greece
(Xinhua) 10:15, October 14, 2021
Spyros Capralos, President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee, speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the culture of the Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022 World Photography Exhibition (Greece) in Athens, Greece, Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
