Culture of Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022 World Photography Exhibition held in Athens, Greece

Xinhua) 10:15, October 14, 2021

Spyros Capralos, President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee, speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the culture of the Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022 World Photography Exhibition (Greece) in Athens, Greece, Oct. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)