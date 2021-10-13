Home>>
Art exhibition featuring biodiversity held in Kunming, Yunnan
(Xinhua) 09:17, October 13, 2021
An exhibit is seen at an art exhibition featuring biodiversity in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 12, 2021. The exhibition lasts till Nov. 9. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
