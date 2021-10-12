Turkish president warns of threats of biodiversity loss to human civilization
KUNMING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for global cooperation to reverse biodiversity loss that is threatening human civilization.
"The destruction of biodiversity results in a polluted environment, as well as scarcity of food and water. This situation causes conflicts and forces people to migrate," Erdogan said in his speech via video at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.
The conference, known as COP15, kicked off Monday in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
"Environmental degradation is one of the reasons that turned the Mediterranean, the cradle of civilizations, into a refugee graveyard," Erdogan said.
He urged countries bearing "the historical responsibility" to be "the first to take action in the face of this threat," calling for all countries to join hands to this end.
Photos
Related Stories
- Costa Rican president says biodiversity conservation promotes economy
- PNG PM urges financial support for biodiversity conservation
- COP15 leaders' summit kicks off
- China has over six million hectares of bamboo forests
- Full text of Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the Leaders' Summit of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.