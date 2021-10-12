Home>>
COP15 leaders' summit kicks off
(Xinhua) 16:16, October 12, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) held in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
