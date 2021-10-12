Home>>
Xi urges harmonious coexistence between man, Nature
(Xinhua) 15:45, October 12, 2021
Two egrets forage in the Minjiang River estuary nature reserve in southeast China's Fujian Province, April 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the need to respect Nature, follow Nature's laws, protect Nature, and build a homeland of harmonious coexistence between man and Nature.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.
