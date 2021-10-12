Xi stresses people's well-being, social justice

Folk artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for efforts to concentrate on bettering people's well-being to promote social equity and justice.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

