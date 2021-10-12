China accelerating development of protected areas system: Xi

Xinhua) 15:09, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is moving faster to establish a protected areas system with national parks as the mainstay, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Over time, areas with the greatest importance to the natural ecosystem, and with the most unique natural landscapes, the most valuable natural heritage and the greatest biodiversity reserve will be included in the national parks system, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)