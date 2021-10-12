Xi calls for green int'l cooperation

Xinhua) 15:03, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said green international cooperation needs to be stepped up and the fruits of green development should be shared among all countries.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link in Beijing.

